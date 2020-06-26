 
 

Sharon Stone Struggles to Accept Tragic Death of Ex-Boyfriend Steve Bing

WENN/Avalon
The Hollywood financier, who was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a Los Angeles apartment building, has been confirmed to have committed suicide.

  Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has admitted she's struggling to come to terms with her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing's death, labelling the process "really hard".

The 62-year-old actress was romantically linked to Hollywood producer Bing over the years, with photographs of the pair sporadically emerging between the 1990s and 2004. And, following the 55-year-old's suicide on Monday, June 23, Sharon told U.S. TV show Extra that she can't believe her former love is gone.

"This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it. ... He's a complicated person who I didn't think always made good decisions ..." she mused. "It's a tough one. It's a very tough one."

The Hollywood financier was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a Los Angeles apartment building. His death was subsequently officially confirmed as a suicide.

As well as his relationship with Stone, Bing enjoyed a romance with British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley - which resulted in their son Damian, now 18.

Following Bing's death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a "sweet, kind man" and adding, "our time together was very happy". Damian also thanked his followers for their support following his dad's passing in tragic circumstances.

Other famous figures who paid tribute to the late producer included former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger, who called him a "generous friend".

