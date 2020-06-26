TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Instagram Celebrity

Hours before her tragic passing, the Indian teenager posted a video of herself on top of a building in New Delhi, while her manager says 'she sounded normal' when he was talking to her on the day of her death.

AceShowbiz - Social media personality Siya Kakkar has passed away at 16 years old. The Indian teenager, who was known for her dance videos and had more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, killed herself in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25.

Her tragic passing has been confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who said that he had his last conversation with Siya on the day of her death. "I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal," he recalled.

Arjun, who managed all her work and endorsements, added, "This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well." He went on sharing, "Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

Hours before she was found dead in her home in East Delhi, Siya posted a video of herself on top of a building in the city. She was smiling in the clip, but the caption spoke of different mood as it read, "There was no lack of desire, no want of people."

Meanwhile, family sources claimed she had been receiving "threats" on the internet, but police were unable to confirm the motive at the current stage of the investigation.

Friends and fans have expressed their sorrow over her untimely passing on social media. Photographer Viral Bhayani wrote in an Instagram post, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide."

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright," he added. "Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please do not do this."

A fan wrote in the comment section of her last video, "You were just 16 ... what pressure you were going through?" Another mourned, "May you get peace, u were too young." A third user added, "I can't believe the news."