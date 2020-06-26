 
 

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

The 'You' actor maintains innocence as he releases his version of email exchanges with the women who accused him of hitting on them when they were underage.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Embattled comedian Chris D'Elia's team has made the surprising move of releasing a number of email exchanges between the star and his sexual abuse accusers as he fires back at the allegations.

The "You" actor has denied accusations suggesting he attempted to groom and solicit photos from underage girls online, insisting he "never knowingly" pursued relationships with minors, and claiming he didn't know any of the females making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him via social media.

However, after a number of females came forward on social media with claims about D'Elia's inappropriate conduct over the years, the star fired back by sharing a string of email receipts between himself and the women with the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, which apparently paint a fuller picture of the incidents.

One series of emails between D'Elia and Clara Schaller, a woman who previous posted emails from 2012 on Twitter in which D'Elia said he wanted to have "naked sex" with her when she was 17, shows that D'Elia had allegedly asked her approximately midway through their exchange, "How old are you?"

She replied "12," apparently kidding. He responded, "Answerrrrr," to which she said, "24?"

Another woman, named Colleen Riley, posted a 2014 message from the "Whitney" star in which he asked her to "make out," followed by another in which she said, "Chris, I'm 16." However, D'Elia's team shared another email in that chain, in which he allegedly replied, "Oh s**t. I thought you were at my (standup) show. Gotta be 18 (to get into that) at least. My bad. Bye."

Finally, they released an email from Simone Rossi, one of the first women to accuse D'Elia of misconduct, after she told the Los Angeles Times that she had an online exchange with D'Elia in 2015 when she was 16, and claimed that he'd asked her to "make out" and send him pictures of herself.

In the emails from D'Elia's camp's, however, Rossi allegedly wrote to D'Elia again in 2019, saying, "I'm 21 now and (down to f**k)." His reps added that D'Elia didn't respond to her.

Following the allegations, the star has been dumped by his talent agents and his manager and a number of his shows have been pulled from streaming sites.

