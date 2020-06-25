 
 

Phaedra Parks Urges Boyfriend Medina Islam to 'Man Up' Amid Intimacy Problem

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star also admits to being nervous about having to live with strangers for upcoming new season of 'Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop Edition'.

AceShowbiz - Phaedra Parks is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Medina Islam in the newest season of "Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop Edition". In a new video from the show, the fomer "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star made it public that she wanted her actor boyfriend to do something about their intimacy problem.

"I'm definitely an overachiever because I'm a perfectionist. I need him to, umm, man up," she revealed in the clip. Medina, meanwhile, shared that their long distance relationship played a big part in their issue.

"I'm excited to come to 'Marriage Bootcamp' because distance and communication are things that we want to master. My biggest problem is intimacy, not just sex... intimacy, affection, attentiveness," he said.

As for Phaedra, she admitted to being nervous about having to live with strangers for the show. "I'm never really afraid of anything. However, I've never been in a house with other people and not knowing who's going to be at the house is probably going to be the most comfortable part," she shared.

In a previously released clip, Phaedra claimed that she and Medina never had sex, to which Medina responded in a new video, "No sex. None. Blue balls." Someone off screen, meanwhile, could be heard responding, "Damn." People on Internet, however, didn't buy her words and accused the reality TV star of lying.

"She still on tv lyin like this? lol jk but don't believe her fr. she came into RHOA lying and left lying so it's on brand lmao," one user wrote. "IM NOT WATCHING... She already lying," another fan added.

Phaedra went public with her relationship with Medina in June 2019. "You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends. One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well," the ex-wife of Apollo Nida shared at the time.

