Jameela Jamil Weighs In on Kim Kardashian's Corset Post: There's No Point in Screaming at Her

Days after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off her impossibly tiny waist, 'The Good Place' actress shares her belief that the TV personality has 'had decades of body image issues.'

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil has a lot to say about Kim Kardashian's social media post that showed off her impossibly tiny waist. Two days after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star put out the corset post on Instagram, the actress known for her body positivity advocacy explained why there is no use screaming fault at the TV personality.

On Wednesday, June 24, Jameela answered fans' requests for her to address Kim's post. "The reason I didn't jump on it immediately isn't because I don't think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do," she began by explaining her stance. "It's because the fact that you're all messaging me about it, shows my work is done."

"I haven't been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bulls**t expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy," the 34-year-old continued. "If YOU know that it's problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans... then you're empowered and conscious and don't need me."

"The Good Place" actress then pointed out that Kim "has had decades of body image issues and obsession." She went on to remind her followers that the wife of Kanye West "isn't actively trying to harm you. She's just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she's spilling it out onto her following."

"Is this wrong? YES. But I'm not sure she realizes that she's doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal," the girlfriend of James Blake further stated. "This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can't stop doing."

Stressing that "there's no point in screaming" at Kim over the matter, Jameela advised her fans to instead protect themselves. "YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem," she pointed out. "Don't let the debris of their damage spill out onto you."

"Unfollow people/brands that don't make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You're the boss and none of them are s**t without you," she continued before ending her post by instructing her followers to "BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT. Follow activists, writers, artists and comedians instead."

Kim's Instagram post at issue was shared by the mother of four on Monday night, June 22. It offered a video of her wearing a corset by legendary French couturier Mister Pearl. In the caption of the post, she explained, "Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl."

Revealing that she wore similar corset to the 2019 Met Gala, Kim further spilled that she get another one made in London after misplacing the corset. She then teased, "We also might have started making a few more costumes including my special 40th bday staging. Can't wait to show you the video LOOKSSSS we've been cooking up ."