Teyana Taylor Wants Midwife Erykah Badu to Do This During Her Second Child's Labor

Expecting another baby with husband Iman Shumpert, the 'Wake Up Love' singer confesses in an interview with Nick Cannon that she is considering home birth.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor is spilling plans about the impending birth of her second child. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy through a brand new music video, the "Wake Up Love" singer confessed in an interview that she has appointed fellow singer Erykah Badu to be her midwife for her baby number two.

The 29-year-old made the revelation on Wednesday, June 24, during the "Rapid-Fire Questions" session on Nick Cannon's Power 106 morning radio show. Asked if she would give birth at home like what she did with her first daughter, she admitted, "I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby. I'll make sure it's not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited," the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert continued. On what she expects from her "Lowkey" collaborator, she joked, "I'm gonna have her sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

Back in 2015, Taylor unexpectedly gave birth to Junie, her first child with Shumpert, in her home bathroom. Detailing the event in an Instagram post, she wrote, "Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head...it took two ten count pushes with my fiance playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands!"

"Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator @imanshumpert tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord and the ambulance made there grand entrance 5 min later," she went on recounting. "She opened her eyes right away, gazed into mine and never cried! He handed her to me wrapped in our bath towel and wiped her face for me to see what LOVE really is."

As for Badu, the "Bag Lady" singer revealed that she was training to become a midwife in a 2015 interview with Pitchfork. "I'm in training to become a midwife," she opened up when sharing her journey in getting her doula certification. "I'm almost there and before I know it I'll be able to open my own practice, if that's what I desire."