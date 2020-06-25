 
 

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

WENN
Music

The music festival was originally set to be be held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in August 2020, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced bosses to pull the plug on the event.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bosses of California's Outside Lands festival have announced Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes will headline the 2021 event after cancelling this year's bash.

Outside Lands 2020 was due to be held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in August, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced bosses to pull the plug on the event and plan for next year instead.

Joining the three headliners for the party, scheduled for 6-8 August (21), are Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, The 1975, Kehlani, and Young Thug.

Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela
