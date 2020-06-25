 
 

Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

WENN
The generous amount from the 'Jeopardy!' host will be used by the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to build a new facility in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Beloved U.S. TV host Alex Trebek has donated $500,000 (£400,000) to help fund the construction of a new homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

The founder of the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Ken Craft, has revealed the "Jeopardy!" host has handed over the generous amount to help those running the foundation build a new facility in the San Fernando Valley neighbourhood, known as Hope Central.

The news follows Trebek's $10,000 (£8,000) contribution to the organisation for another facility currently being built nearby, in North Hollywood in March.

