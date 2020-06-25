 
 

Demi Lovato Credits Max Ehrich for Bringing Light Into Her Life When Celebrating His 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato Credits Max Ehrich for Bringing Light Into Her Life When Celebrating His 29th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Alongside a series of photos capturing their moments together, the 'I Love Me' singer gushes that 'The Young and the Restless' actor makes her life so much fun.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is gushing about boyfriend Max Ehrich as the actor turns 29.

The couple has been together throughout the coronavirus lockdown and the 27-year-old "I Love Me" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 24) to make sure "The Young and the Restless" knew exactly how she felt about him on his birthday.

"BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," the singer wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple together.

"We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F**K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit."

Lovato went of to tell her man she feels "unconditionally loved and accepted" by him, adding: "I can't explain it or you... you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."

"You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together... here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."

Max responded to Demi's love note, writing: "I love you infinitely baby."

You can share this post!

Zendaya Discusses 'Heavy Responsibility' in Helping to 'Make Room' for a Lot of Black Creatives

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

Related Posts
Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Demi Lovato Secures Buyer for Overdose Los Angeles Mansion

Demi Lovato Secures Buyer for Overdose Los Angeles Mansion

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Urge Others to Imagine Being Black in America

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Urge Others to Imagine Being Black in America

Demi Lovato Credits Boyfriend for Making Her Comfortable Without Make-Up

Demi Lovato Credits Boyfriend for Making Her Comfortable Without Make-Up

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram