Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

WENN TV

Along with the trailer for 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn', the daughter of the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker releases new music as part of The Soundflowers.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson has unveiled never-before seen footage of her late dad Michael Jackson alongside a trailer for her new Facebook Watch series.

The new project from the daughter of the King of Pop, titled "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn", is set to debut via the online network next Tuesday, June 30, and the star dug out old footage of the "Billie Jean" hitmaker to tease the program.

"You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice. I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now," Paris explains, alongside the clips of her as a child at home with her father.

Alongside the trailer, Paris also unveiled new music as part of The Soundflowers - a duo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

"When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music," she says of the collaboration, reported NME. "I feel like we're the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I've gone through in my life and he's helped me realize this is what I was born to do."

"Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn" will document the process of creating the self-titled EP, and "pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more."