Jessie James Decker Treats 2-Year-Old Son to Popsicle After 'Freak' ER Visit Due to Bug Bite
The 'Military Man' singer took her son Forrest Bradley to the hospital late night after a bug bite gave him a boil as big as a golf ball that left him 'in so much pain.'

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker and her son Forrest Bradley just had a trip the emergency room. The country music singer revealed in an Instagram post that she had to rush her 2-year-old son to the hospital on late Tuesday night, June 23 after a "freak" incident due to a bug bite.

"So the most freak thing happened," she detailed the incident in an Instagram post. "Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."

She continued, "Obviously with covid only I could I go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antiobiotic and that helped big time. Has this ever happened to anyone else?"

Along with it, the "Wanted" songstress posted a photo of her little boy enjoying popsicle while lying on a hospital bed.

According to Jessie's rep, Forrest is now out of the hospital. "He was treated and released. He's home and doing well," the rep tells Page Six.

Former "The Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky, who is a fellow mom, has reacted to Forrest's trip to the hospital, writing in the comment of the Instagram post, "Poor thing :( It's so crazy how something so small can turn into something like that. And to have to go to the hospital with everything going on with Covid it must've been really hard. So glad he is ok!"

Prior to this, Jessie and her family, including husband Eric Decker, 6-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose, 4-year-old son Eric Thomas II as well as Forrest, had a safe road trip. "Pit stop on our road trip... chick-fila on a beach towel on a side walk outside of a random Hampton inn," the 32-year-old singer wrote along with a picture of her loved ones lying on a towel spread on the sidewalk.

