 
 

Zendaya Discusses 'Heavy Responsibility' in Helping to 'Make Room' for a Lot of Black Creatives

Zendaya Discusses 'Heavy Responsibility' in Helping to 'Make Room' for a Lot of Black Creatives
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' star opens up about being a positive role model to her young fans when sitting down with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Janelle Monae, Helena Bonham Carter and Rose Byrne.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zendaya is very well aware of her responsibility as a young black woman in Hollywood. The 23-year-old star sat down with fellow actresses Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne and Janelle Monae for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, and opened up about her contribution in the push for a change within the industry.

When asked about her past request to be put up for even the part that calls for a white girl, the "Euphoria" star pointed out at her privilege as a light-skinned woman as she referred to her character Rue Bennett which was created by Sam Levinson based on his experience as a white man struggling with addiction. "I think that's been a choice for myself," she explained.

Noting that she wants to make sure she is "not taking up space where [she doesn't] need to", the actress elaborated, "I'm very grateful and hopefully I'll be in a space like these ladies where I can create things and make space for women who look like me and women who don't look like me. That's the ultimate goal, to make room, [because] for a lot of black creatives, it's not a lack of talent but a lack of opportunity."

During the chat, the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" actress also talked about the pressure of being a positive role model to many young fans. "I have a heavy responsibility on my shoulders, but I'm appreciative for that because with that there's a lot of good that I can do and I know who is watching," she stated.

The former cast member of "Shake It Up" went on to share, "Now, more than ever, specifically with Black Lives Matter and everything, I feel an obligation to make sure that I'm aware and putting out the right things and in line with organizers and people who are on the ground."

Asked about her statement of feeling not having room to make a mistake, Zendaya elaborated, "Being a young Disney actor, that's one level, being a young Black woman is one level, and then being very hard on myself is another level. It's also just a personal fear. I want to do a good job, and sometimes that can cause you to be fearful of things."

"But I will say that there's something that happens when a special character comes along, for me at least, and those fears melt away. They don't come back until it starts airing, which is when I started to get a little scared again," she continued. "But now, I'm excited to go back because the motivation is to work harder and become a better actress. I just want to get better."

You can share this post!

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Demi Lovato Credits Max Ehrich for Bringing Light Into Her Life When Celebrating His 29th Birthday
Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram