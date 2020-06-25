Kodak Black Warns Walmart About Possible Lawsuit Over Knockoff Chain

WENN Celebrity

Bradford Cohen, an attorney for the incarcerated 'Tunnel Vision' rapper, admits to be preparing a cease and desist letter to stop the retail giant from selling the fake necklace.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is considering taking legal action against Walmart over a knockoff chain on their website.

According to TMZ.com, the necklace - which looks remarkably similar to the bling the "Tunnel Vision" star usually rocks from his Sniper Gang apparel line - is available to buy on Walmart.com. However, while Black is threatening the retail giant with a lawsuit, Walmart is said to be placing the blame firmly on its third-party sellers.

That's not good enough for the incarcerated rapper though, and his attorney Bradford Cohen is in the midst of penning a cease and desist letter to send to the shop to prevent them from selling the chain.

"We have been aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website," Cohen told the outlet.

"If Walmart refuses to recognise that the seller is not a licensed authorised dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorised seller."

Black is currently behind bars, serving a 46-month prison sentence for gun possession.