 
 

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scraps Four Episodes in Response to Black Lives Matter Protests

NBC
When addressing the issue, series star Terry Crews confesses that he and his fellow cast members have had deep conversations and are adamant to use their platform in the best way possible.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hit U.S. TV show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has scrapped four new episodes following George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers.

Floyd's passing earlier this month sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world, with questions once again arising about police brutality and system racism within the force.

While "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has enjoyed huge success with its tales about the blundering New York police force, things are being considered more carefully in the wake of Floyd's murder, with star Terry Crews admitting that bosses have already taken drastic steps to ensure the upcoming seventh season of the show doesn't hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"(Showrunner Dan Goor) had four (new) episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don't know which direction it's going to go in," Crews told Deadline.

He added that he and his fellow castmembers have had "a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

