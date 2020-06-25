 
 

Madonna Endorses Joe Biden in Bid to Oust Donald Trump in November Election

Sharing a video of the POTUS at his most recent rally, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker voices her outrage by calling the leader 'sociopath in the White House' and urging her fans and followers to 'wake up.'

AceShowbiz - Madonna has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden as America's next leader, urging her fans and followers to "wake up" and vote out the "sociopath in the White House" in November.

In her most damning attack on President Donald Trump, the "Vogue" singer posted a video of the U.S. leader at his most recent rally to her Instagram account on Tuesday (June 23), and let rip.

"Let me get this straight... lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with... And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason (sic)!!" Madonna raged.

"Finally - Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!! (sic)."

"Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE (sic)! Time to Wake Up."

