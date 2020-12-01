 
 

Andy Samberg Insists 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Will Be Honest About Police Brutality

When speaking about the new season of the NBC series, the Jake Peralta depicter stresses that their job is 'pointing out that stuff isn't getting done right and spreading the word.'

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Andy Samberg insists the new season of NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "won't shy away" from tackling "serious problems" like police brutality.

Earlier this year, producers made the decision to scrap the first episodes they had planned to film for the latest instalment of the show because of ongoing police brutality and systematic racism, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. and beyond.

Speaking to Variety, Samberg, who portrays Detective Jacob 'Jake' Sherlock Peralta and also serves as a producer on the show, insisted the new series would be "honest about what is going on in the world."

"The challenge is going to be being honest about what is going on in the world and not shying away from the fact that there are serious problems and also not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters," he said.

Samberg added he believes "our characters need to examine their roles in the world. They're going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they're complicit with."

"We've certainly never acted as if all police are innocent outside of our squad. In fact, I think we have a ton of episodes that are specifically about how there's a lot of corruption and breaking protocol," the "Saturday Night Live" alum explained.

"I think it's important for us and for anyone watching our show to keep in mind if we're looking for a half-hour comedy show to be the ones to solve this problem, we're in trouble."

"Our job is pointing out that stuff isn't getting done right and spreading the word that we're (really) hopeful that it can get better," concluded the star.

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Simon Le Bon Feels Lucky His Family Has Each Other After Battling COVID-19
