Producer David Guillod Released on Bail After Pleading Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

Celebrity

The executive producer behind Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' stands accused of 11 felony counts including kidnapping for rape and rape of a drugged victim among others.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker David Guillod has pleaded not guilty to 11 felony sexual assault charges and been released on bail.

The executive producer behind Charlize Theron's "Atomic Blonde" and Chris Hemsworth's action thriller "Extraction" entered the plea in a California court on Tuesday, June 23, a day after surrendering to authorities to face the rape and kidnapping allegations formally filed by prosecutors on Monday.

Prior to his booking, his bail was set at $1 million (£805,000) but was subsequently increased to $3 million (£2.4 million) to reflect the "appropriate amount in this case," according to Santa Barbara's deputy district attorney Jennifer Karapetian, who did not elaborate on the move.

During Tuesday's hearing, Guillod's attorney, Philip Kent Cohen, requested to have the bail amount reduced back to $1 million, insisting his client has been under investigation by police for years, and has never tried to flee.

The motion was granted by Judge Clifford Anderson III, and Guillod posted the funds shortly thereafter.

A preliminary hearing is due to take place virtually next week (June 30).

Guillod stands accused of counts including kidnapping for rape, rape of a drugged victim, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sexual penetration of an unconscious person by a foreign object, and oral copulation of a drugged person.

The charges relate to claims made by four unidentified females, with incidents reportedly occurring in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He faces 21 years to life in prison if convicted.