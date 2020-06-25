 
 

Russell Simmons' Podcast Interview Removed From Tidal in the Wake of Social Media Backlash

Journalist Sil Lai Abrams, who has accused the Def Jam co-founder of raping her in 1994, slams Jay-Z and his streaming service for the inclusion of the record executive in an 'Drink Champs' episode.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - An episode of the Revolt podcast Drink Champs has been removed from streaming service Tidal after fans on social media slammed the inclusion of Russell Simmons - who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Following the release of the latest episode of the show on Tuesday (June 23), hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, fans took to social media to slam Jay-Z's organisation for promoting Simmons' interview on social media.

"What in the entire hell are JAY-Z and TIDAL doing by giving Russell Simmons a platform to discuss #BlackLivesMatter," journalist Sil Lai Abrams, who has accused Simmons of raping her in 1994, wrote.

Abrams also mentioned Simmons' 10 June interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, questioning, "Why do people continue to give him a pass?"

Sil Lai Abram slams Tidal

Journalist Sil Lai Abrams blasted Tidal for the podcast interview with Russell Simmons.

The journalist first came forward with her story in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and has said the incident caused her to attempt to take her own life. She claimed that Simmons apologised to her in 1998, but he has since denied "any wrongdoing".

The episode with Simmons also featured Talib Kweli, Bun B, Mysonne, and Marc Lamont Hill, with the latter tweeting that he wasn't told in advance that Simmons was scheduled to appear on the show and said he wouldn't have appeared on the show had he known.

"During Russell's 20ish minutes on the show, I was texting the producers telling them that I was not comfortable with his press and asking to wrap," Hill wrote. "After the show, I expressed my frustration with what happened. I also asked them not to air Russell's portions."

Marc Lamont Hill addressed Russell Simmons' appearance on the Tidal podcasy

Marc Lamont Hill claimed he was clueless about Russell's appearance.

When asked why he didn't speak up during Simmons' appearance, Hill said he "froze."

N.O.R.E. apologized

N.O.R.E. apologized about the matter.

In a response to Hill, N.O.R.E. tweeted: "I apologize for me not being fully aware of what was going on!!! I just wanted to put black men together who are powerful for a powerful convo !!! Moving forward I will be more aware of guests and who and how they are presented !!!"

