Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Instagram TV

Set to debut on June 29, 'Kids, Race and Unity' aims to 'amplify the voices and experiences of Black children across the country' and will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jun 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bosses at kids TV network Nickelodeon are bringing back "Nick News" for a series of specials hosted by Alicia Keys.

The original programme was hosted by journalist Linda Ellerbee for 25 years before she retired in 2016, and featured discussions on current events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, HIV/AIDS, and Hurricane Katrina, all tailored for youngsters.

Now the Emmy Award-winning series is set to return for the special "Kids, Race and Unity", which will highlight the current discussions surrounding race in America.

Set to debut on 29 June at 7pm ET on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons the show, hosted by Keys, will "amplify the voices and experiences of Black children across the country amid current events", according to a press release from representatives at the network.

"'Kids, Race and Unity' will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids, offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity, and highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice."

Keys will also sit down with a variety of guests, including Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, young protest singer and viral sensation Keedron Bryant, and the teens who founded Teens4Equality.