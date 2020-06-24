 
 

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Set to debut on June 29, 'Kids, Race and Unity' aims to 'amplify the voices and experiences of Black children across the country' and will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Jun 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bosses at kids TV network Nickelodeon are bringing back "Nick News" for a series of specials hosted by Alicia Keys.

The original programme was hosted by journalist Linda Ellerbee for 25 years before she retired in 2016, and featured discussions on current events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, HIV/AIDS, and Hurricane Katrina, all tailored for youngsters.

Now the Emmy Award-winning series is set to return for the special "Kids, Race and Unity", which will highlight the current discussions surrounding race in America.

Set to debut on 29 June at 7pm ET on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons the show, hosted by Keys, will "amplify the voices and experiences of Black children across the country amid current events", according to a press release from representatives at the network.

"'Kids, Race and Unity' will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids, offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity, and highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice."

Keys will also sit down with a variety of guests, including Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, young protest singer and viral sensation Keedron Bryant, and the teens who founded Teens4Equality.

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Alicia Keys Reveals She Came Close to Becoming Member of 3LW

Alicia Keys Tackles Racial Injustice in New Song 'Perfect Way to Die'

Alicia Keys Hopes Son Grow Up Strong and Never Be Silenced Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Alicia Keys Revisits Difficult Childhood as She Shares Emotional 'Divorce Letter' to Her Father

'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt
Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

