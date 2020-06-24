'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

Netflix TV

Kenya Barris, who is also behind the hit comedy 'Black-ish', argues that the content of the Netflix series speaks to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

AceShowbiz - New Netflix show "#blackAF" deserves an Emmy because "there's not another show" that better reflects America's current racial turbulence, according to creator Kenya Barris.

The writer/producer, who is also behind the hit comedy "Black-ish", insists he has never chased awards or critical acclaim - until now, because no one else is making content which speaks to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"In terms of the polarizing nature of the show," Barris tells The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I feel like the reason this show should get an Emmy - and I've never cared and I've never said this before about anything I've done - is because that is what art is.

"There's not another show right now that you can look back at, with what we're going through (in the U.S.)... Black-ish never was awarded (an Emmy) because 'the cool cable shows' were taking it. This is the cool cable show!".

In #BlackAF, Kenya plays an exaggerated version of himself, alongside Rashida Jones as his wife, and he admits there is room for improvement in one area.

"I'm a crappy actor," he explains. "I got better, but I feel like some of that crappy acting actually helped the role. A true actor couldn't have played that role. It would not have been the same show."