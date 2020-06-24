 
 

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy
Netflix
TV

Kenya Barris, who is also behind the hit comedy 'Black-ish', argues that the content of the Netflix series speaks to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Jun 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - New Netflix show "#blackAF" deserves an Emmy because "there's not another show" that better reflects America's current racial turbulence, according to creator Kenya Barris.

The writer/producer, who is also behind the hit comedy "Black-ish", insists he has never chased awards or critical acclaim - until now, because no one else is making content which speaks to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"In terms of the polarizing nature of the show," Barris tells The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I feel like the reason this show should get an Emmy - and I've never cared and I've never said this before about anything I've done - is because that is what art is.

"There's not another show right now that you can look back at, with what we're going through (in the U.S.)... Black-ish never was awarded (an Emmy) because 'the cool cable shows' were taking it. This is the cool cable show!".

In #BlackAF, Kenya plays an exaggerated version of himself, alongside Rashida Jones as his wife, and he admits there is room for improvement in one area.

"I'm a crappy actor," he explains. "I got better, but I feel like some of that crappy acting actually helped the role. A true actor couldn't have played that role. It would not have been the same show."

You can share this post!

Linkin Park Teases Possibility of Releasing Song Chester Bennington Recorded Before His Death

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials
Most Read
'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt
TV

'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel