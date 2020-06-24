 
 

Linkin Park Teases Possibility of Releasing Song Chester Bennington Recorded Before His Death

Three years after going into hiatus, band leader Mike Shinoda claims that 'Friendly Fire' might eventually be released when they get back together post-the coronavirus lockdown.

  • Jun 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Linkin Park is considering a comeback featuring unreleased material Chester Bennington recorded before his death.

The band announced a hiatus following the singer's suicide in 2017, and now band leader Mike Shinoda has revealed there's one completed Bennington song, "Friendly Fire", that might eventually be released when the group gets back to business after the coronavirus lockdown.

"There was a song, a (album) 'One More Light' song," he says. "We mixed more (songs) than (feature on) the finished album and we mixed a couple other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever (sic). Or if we could use it for a B-side, and it was 'Friendly Fire'."

"I still love that song. Is that out somewhere? Did we put 'Friendly Fire' out at some point? We didn't, did we?"

The news comes weeks after Grey Daze, the band Bennington was part of early in his career, shared a video for their new single, "B12", which features their late frontman, who was recording music for a reunion record when he died.

Meanwhile, Shinoda's Linkin Park bandmate Dave Farrell revealed the group had started work on new material ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

