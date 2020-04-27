Angelina Jolie Advices Parents to Be Honest Instead of Perfect Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WENN Celebrity

Guest-editing a special edition of TIME's Parents newsletter, the 'Maleficent' actress reminds mothers and fathers that it is 'impossible' to 'do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive.'

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has some advice she would like to share with parents struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the novel COVID-19 virus added stress to many households across the country, the "Maleficent" actress reminded mothers and fathers that all what their children want is honesty instead of perfection.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress sent the encouraging message when guest-editing a special edition of TIME's Parents newsletter. Noting that she was "thinking" of fellow parents in the Friday, April 24 piece, she began, "I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking."

Being a mother to 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Jolie opened up about how she herself wasn't ready to become parent. "I was not a very stable youth. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone's mom," the "Salt" star spilled.

"I remember the decision to become a parent," the ex-wife of Brad Pitt continued. "It wasn't hard to love. It wasn't hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work. From food to school to medical. Whatever would come. And to be patient."

Knowing that she would never accomplish what she has expected, the "Mr and Mrs Smith" star noted, "I realized I stopped my constant daydreaming, instead staying always ready for any break into what I was doing or thinking to answer a need. It was a new skill to acquire."

Jolie further told "all the mothers and fathers with children at home" who were "hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive" that the "one thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible." She added, "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want you perfect."

"They just want you honest," she went on. "And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."