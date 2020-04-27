 
 

Shaquille O'Neal Takes Over Funeral Cost of A Child Tragically Killed in Car Accident

Eleven-year-old Keshon Batiste passed away after the car he was in ran a stop sign and crashed into a ditch and a nearby tree in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana a couple weeks back.

AceShowbiz - Shaquille O'Neal has proved to be one generous man. Months after coming to the aid of a woman who lost consciousness in the middle of a crosswalk in New York City, the retired NBA legend offered a much-needed helping hand to a Louisiana family who tragically lost their son in a car accident.

Eleven-year-old Keshon Batiste, per reported by TMZ, passed away after the car he was in ran a stop sign and crashed into a ditch and a nearby tree in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana a couple weeks back. He was with an adult driver and three minors. Another boy, 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander who was seated next to him, also died at the scene. The driver and two others escaped with injuries.

It was reported that Keshon's family were struggling to afford his funeral because they didn't have insurance, and has since tried to raise money through GoFundMe. While they managed to get financial assistance through the crowdfunding platform, they were still short of $4,000 for Keshon's funeral service.

Upon hearing the family's struggle, Shaq stepped in to cover the remaining deficit. Former Lafayette City Marshall's chief deputy officer, Phil Conrad, confirmed the report to the outlet. He said that the former athlete immediately contacted him and sent the money to be given to the Kinchen Funeral Home. The two children were laid to rest on Saturday, April 25.

This was not the first time Shaq played a part as a good Samaritan. In early January, he was caught on camera assisting a woman who lost her consciousness in the middle of New York City's crosswalk. At the time, it was reported that he was heading to the East Village when he saw the woman passed out in the intersection of Pitt Street and East Houston.

Shaq could be seen in the video staying by the woman's side along with a number of other kind strangers until an ambulance arrived. When the EMTs approached them, he shook a hand with a medical personnel before returning to his car once he was assured she would be taken care of.

