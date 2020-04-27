 
 

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Back After She Made Fun of His Tiny Ponytail

Continuing their hilarious online banter traditions, the 'Deadpool' actor and his 'Gossip Girl' actress wife take to their social media accounts to poke fun at each other amid the coronavirus lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is not letting Blake Lively have the last laugh in their hilarious social media banter. Shortly after his actress wife poked fun of his tiny ponytail amid the coronavirus lockdown, the "Deadpool" actor made sure that he trolled her back with his witty response.

The pair's latest wisecrack began when Lively shared on Instagram Story a photo of Reynolds sporting a new hairdo. "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," the "A Simple Favor" actress wrote over the Saturday, April 25 post. The snap itself saw a small part of the "Green Lantern" actor's hair being tied into a ponytail using a blue rubber.

Refusing to let his wife win the online trolling, the 43-year-old star of "6 Underground" reposted her Story with his own brilliant comeback. "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so...," he captioned his post.

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively back.

It was unclear whether it was Lively or either one of their daughters, 5-year-old James and 3-yeear-old Inez, who did Reynolds hair, but the new hairdo came less than a month after he revealed that his wife would be his new hairstylist. "Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut," he shared during his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in early April.

"She did this before," the ex-husband of Scarlett Johansson went on. "She did this once before. It took two and a half hours. And then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like those gloves that are made of sand paper. It would have been a little faster if she had just rubbed my head until the hair disappeared." Still, he admitted that he was "very excited."

As for Lively, she has since returned to social media with another Instagram Story jab at Reynolds. Thanking a haircolorist for being an "actual earth angel" and for "surprising [her] with a handmade hair color kit," she said, "The fact that you trust [Reynolds] to get this right, makes me concerned for you sanity. But who needs hair anyway!?"

