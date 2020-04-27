Rich the Kid Apparently Also Arrested After Fiancee Tori Brixx's Alleged Assault

Instagram Celebrity

News of the 'Plug Walk' rapper's arrest breaks after footage surfaces online showing the Atlanta star being put in handcuffs and taken into a police car on Saturday, April 25.

AceShowbiz - Rich the Kid apparently also landed in trouble with the law after his fiancee Tori Brixx's arrest for alleged assault. Footage surfaced on Sunday morning, April 26 of the Queens native being put in handcuffs on Saturday night, before being put in the back of a police car.

There's no word, however, on the detail of the arrest or the incident that led to the event captured in the video. However, some social media users think that the arrest was not real and just staged for a music video filming.

"It's from his new video, there is no real arrest..," one person commented on the video posted on Instagram. Another similarly claimed, "He was shooting a video."

Just days before the footage of Rich the Kid being put in handcuffs has circulated online, his fiancee and baby mama Tori Brixx was arrested for real after being involved in an altercation with a middle-aged woman at Target in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20. She allegedly hit the woman in the face, leaving her with a broken nose and a blue eye.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from Tori trying to cut the line at a cashier and demanding to check out first. She and the middle-aged woman had an argument that soon turned physical. The injured woman then called the Target manager, who contacted the police. Tori was later taken to the police station where she was booked for simple assault.

She has since been released and has taken to social media to address her arrest. "I hate when MFs are the aggressor then play victim when they get a response," she wrote on Instagram Stories. Later in an Instagram Live video, she played down the incident and denied that she was punching the woman.

"I wasn't fighting," she said on Tuesday, April 21. She went on claiming, "I feel like somebody got in my face and then whatever, you know, I was like, get out of it. That was it. It was like, six feet... It was not a fight."

When pressed about a photo of the alleged victim with a blackened eye which has surfaced online, Tori said it is "not true. That has to be an old picture. I don't know. I don't even care." She went on suggesting that the alleged victim and her daughter, who has been posting about the scuffle on social media, were lying.