Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Cancels Proposal Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
According to the Little Mix singer, her soccer star beau Andre Gray is supposed to pop the big question this summer but it's now put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

  Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock's plans for summer engagement have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Little Mix star joked that her "dream is officially over" as her soccer star beau Andre Gray would never get down on one knee at their home - but with lockdown measures in place across the U.K., a romantic summer proposal looks unlikely.

In a recent recent radio interview, she said, "The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. He's probably not going to want to do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over."

"I've not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want, we'll see, it is a dream of mine," the "Break Up Song" star added, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

Leigh-Anne has been dating the Watford FC striker, 28, since 2015 and confirmed their relationship just before New Year in 2016. The pair are currently self-isolating together in their mansion in Surrey, England.

The star's comments come after she recently told U.K. newspaper Metro the couple wants to get married "so bad," explaining, "I'm just excited. We both want it so bad. It's always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, 'Right girls, I'm going to go off and do this thing.' "

"It's not something I've actually really thought about because we're always so busy, but it's in the back of my head," she confessed. "If I wasn't in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We're both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we'll be ready."

