Blac Chyna Creates OnlyFans Account, Charges $50 for Subscription
People naturally blast the reality TV star over her pricing with one saying, 'People paying $50 to subscribe to Blac Chyna’s Only Fans when her s**t is all over google already.'

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has become the latest celebrity to open an OnlyFans account as people continue to be forced to camp inside amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The makeup mogul and reality TV star let her fans know about it through her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Rob & Chyna" alum shared a snap of her facing backwards as she took a dip into the pool. Getting even more seductive, her booty was full on display and she appeared to be wearing a scantily-clad outfit. Chyna didn't put anything in the caption, simply giving a link to her OnlyFans account.

Once you opened her account, it was revealed that she's charging her fans $50 for monthly subscription. This, naturally, didn't sit well with some people. "Black chyna: *charges $50 for her onlyfans* Me: I'm good luv, enjoy," one said. "blac chyna stupid ast if she think a Mf finna pay 127$ for 12months on her only fans & you only got one picture B***H FUCC YOU SMD you ugly," another wrote.

"damn who the f**k paying $50 for a black chyna only fans ?" one other wondered. "So apparently Blac Chyna made an Only Fans and it's $50/month. F**k it, I got my stimulus check, I'm good for 24 months," someone else said, as an individual mocked her, "Blac Chyna gon have the audacity to charge $ 50 for her only fans when that s**t is somewhere online for free." One more person echoed, "People paying $50 to subscribe to Blac Chyna’s Only Fans when her s**t is all over google already."

Chyna isn't the only celebrity who has an OnlyFans account. Safaree Samuels and Casanova are among those who have an account on the adult site. While Casanova is charging the same amount of money as Chyna, the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj only charges $20 per month for his content.

