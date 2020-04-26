NFL Star Derrick Brown Slams Journalist for Referring to His Girlfriend as 'Baby Mama'

Instagram Celebrity

The headline that the said journalist uses for his article reads, 'Panthers Draft Derrick Brown 7th Overall; Derrick Speaks on Being a Fun Dad with His Baby Mama.'

AceShowbiz - Derrick Brown lets people know that he doesn't like the term baby mama, even more so when it applies to his girlfriend. The Carolina Panthers player recently slammed a journalist who used the said term to refer to Tayla Main in an article.

The journalist, whose name is Robert Littal, took to Twitter to share a link to the article which headline read, "Panthers Draft Derrick Brown 7th Overall; Derrick Speaks on Being a Fun Dad with His Baby Mama." Derrick apparently took notice of the tweet and was quick to attack the journalist, saying, "This isn't how you address my Girlfriend. Get this trash off the Internet."

Given that Tayla is a white woman, many people slammed him instead as they believed that he would not be doing such a thing if he was dating a black woman. However, Derrick later came up with a response that read, "Got the same energy for whoever I'm with especially the mother of my children so I ain't hearing this."

Derrick has since deleted the tweet.

Derrick and Tayla, who is from South Africa, have been dating since 2014 and continued to go strong. The couple, who has a son named Kai Asher Brown, is currently expecting their second child together. Speaking to Montgomery Advertiser, Derrick got candid about fatherhood and said that he wanted to apply the lessons his parents taught him.

"I want to be a fun parent, but you know, at the end of the day, the way he's going to be raised when he’s older is going to be based off of how my parents were," the football athlete said during the interview. "That's something that, at the end of the day, I think about that the most. I think and am like, 'Wow, everything that my dad has done with me made me the man I am today.' I'm appreciative of it. I want my son to be the same way."