Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

The POTUS himself has clarified on the controversial comment he made during his April 23 daily briefing, claiming that he was being 'sarcastic' when throwing in the idea.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has publicly condemned Donald Trump over his controversial suggestion for the cure of the novel coronavirus. After the 45th President of the United States made media headlines for seemingly proposing disinfectant injections to kill COVID-19, the "Game of Thrones" star blasted him as a "moron."

The 24-year-old actress expressed her disgust through an Instagram Story post on Friday, April 24. Filming herself yawning right after she woke up, she greeted everyone and proceeded to advice fans and followers, "Don't drink bleach like Donald Trump says. He's a f**king moron."

Turner was not the only one warning others against the usage of the dangerous chemicals. A spokesperson for Lysol, Reckitt Beckinser, warned, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

Noting that the company has "responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts," Beckinser continued. "As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines." He further urged people to "read the label and safety information."

Turner and Lysol's strong reactions came after Trump spoke to Homeland Security official Bill Bryan during his daily briefing on Thursday, April 23 that he saw "that disinfectant knocks it out in a minute". The POTUS added, "And is there a way we can do something like that. By injection inside…or almost a cleaning?"

"Cause you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs," the 73-year-old went on. "It would be interesting to check that so you'll have to use medical doctors. But it sounds interesting to me. We'll see, but the whole concept of the light the way it goes in there in one minute. It's pretty powerful."

Trump, however, clarified his controversial remark one day later. "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," he told reporters during his daily briefing at the Oval Office.