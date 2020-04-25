Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

WENN Celebrity

The 'Follow God' rapper, who previously said that the news outlet wouldn't classify him as a billionaire, disputes its claim that his current estimated net worth is $1.3 billion.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West wants Forbes to calculate his wealth accurately. Although he has officially been declared a billionaire by the publication famous for its calculations of celebrities' net worth, the "I Love It" rapper still has something to complain about as he blasted the magazine for not knowing "how to count."

On Friday, April 23, Forbes published a report that Kanye has been estimated to worth around $1.3 billion. However, it also noted that the 42-year-old rapper has sent them a text correcting its calculation. "It's not a billion," he reportedly pointed out. "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes know how to count."

According to the outlet, the husband of Kim Kardashian has always wanted to be declared a billionaire. Though so, he refused to provide proper documentation regarding his fortune. "I'm not a numbers guy," he previously explained. "To ask me to somehow translate this to numbers is to ask your grandmother exactly what the recipe of the cake was."

When speaking about black empowerment in a panel discussion at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival back in 2019, the "Jesus Walks" MC called out Forbes for not recognizing him as billionaire. "When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn't say 'billionaire,' " he said.

"They don't want us to know that we can buy land; they don't want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy," he continued. "When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is…It will be on the license plate."

It was not until his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner retained her spot on the top of young billionaire list earlier this month did Kanye try to set the records straight properly. After sending angry message accusing Forbes of being "purposely a part of a group of media" that tried to suppress his narrative, he sent an authentic numeric look into his assets.

Yet, despite his claim that he is worth $3 billions, Forbes insisted that the "Stronger" hitmaker's stake in his sneakers company only gave him a bit over $1 billion in wealth.