Joe Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brothers Song Reminds Him of His Wedding Vow to Sophie Turner
In footage from 'Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film', the one-third of the pop rock band reveals that he wrote the particular track as a promise to the 'Game of Thrones' actress.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas feels like he's renewing his wedding vows to Sophie Turner every time he sings Jonas Brothers hit "Hesitate".

In a new Amazon Prime documentary about the pop brothers released on Friday (April 24), the singer reveals he wrote the band's tune as a promise to his new wife before they got married.

"Hesitate is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he explains in footage from "Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film". "For me, it (song) takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

Hesitate's romantic lyrics written for Sophie include, "I will take your pain/ And put it on my heart/ I won't hesitate/ Just tell me where to start/ I thank the oceans for giving me you/ You saved me once and now I'll save you too/ I won't hesitate for you."

Joe, 30, wed the "Game of Thrones" star, 24, last year (19) after dating for three years and the couple is reportedly expecting its first child together.

