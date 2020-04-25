 
 

Alison Janney Fails to Remember Participation in '10 Things I Hate About You'

When a fan pays tribute to her wacky guidance counsellor role Ms. Perky in the teen movie, the 'Bombshell' actress requests the devotee to refresh her memory.

AceShowbiz - Allison Janney completely forgot she's one of the stars of 1999 film "10 Things I Hate About You".

The Oscar-winning actress, who portrayed wacky guidance counsellor Ms. Perky in the teen movie starring Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger, seemed to have no memory of it when a fan paid tribute to her character on Instagram.

Referring to a line in "10 Things I Hate About You" that Allison delivered as Ms. Perky, who advised students and also wrote erotic literature in her free time, the fan wrote in a post, "I've got deviants to see and a novel to finish."

But the reference was completely lost on Janney so she asked the writer to refresh her memory.

"I don't understand! What is this????? What am I in that I forget I was in?" the 60-year-old star responded.

Allison isn't the only star who can't remember every movie she's been in.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently failed to recall she appeared as Pepper Potts in Marvel's 2017 superhero film "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

"Remember, we were in 'Spider-Man'?" her co-star Jon Favreau asked during an episode of his Netflix series, "The Chef Show", last year (19).

"We weren't in 'Spider-Man'," Gwyneth replied. "No, I was in 'Avengers'."

"You were in 'Spider-Man', also," Jon confirmed.

