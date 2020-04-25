 
 

Florence Pugh Joins Shia LaBeouf And Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Florence Pugh Joins Shia LaBeouf And Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Set during the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert, the psychological thriller will be Wilde's second directorial effort after 'Booksmart'.

AceShowbiz - Actress Florence Pugh has signed on to star in Olivia Wilde's second directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling".

The "Little Women (2019)" star will lead the psychological thriller's cast that also features Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine, reports The Wrap.

In addition to directing her sophomore feature film, Olivia will also star in and produce the movie from a screenplay written by Katie Silberman, her collaborator on "Booksmart". Her first film as a director, the teen comedy won widespread critical acclaim when it was released last year (19).

"Don't Worry Darling" is set during the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert, but other plot details have been kept under wraps and a release date has yet to be set.

