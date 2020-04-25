Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Instagram Celebrity

Seeing the trolling comments, one person asks others to be easy on the former 'Basketball Wives' star, writing, 'Y'all take it easy on J. We have all been scammed by a no good nicca before!!'

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Williams shared her recent misfortune on social media. The former "Basketball Wives" star took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 24 to share that a conman took away her Range Rover.

Posting a side-by-side photo of herself and the man she is accusing of stealing from her, the TV star pleaded, "I'm asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me. He goes by many alias including Nick, Daniel or Chris."

She alleged that she wasn't the only victim, saying, "He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash." She went on to spill more details about the man, "Lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston and Vegas."

"If you have seen him or are a victim of his antics please DM me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at [email protected] or contact the Smyrna Police Dept in GA as there is an active investigation going on. Thank you in advance," she concluded.

Fellow celebrities reacted to the post with "The Breakfast Club" co-host Angela Yee commenting, "This is crazy!" Someone else also offered to help spreading "this around to my atlanta folks. Oh hell no. He is not getting away with this."

Other people in the comment section, meanwhile, asked Jennifer to share more details about how that happened. "Please let us know the scam. Your car is insured. But how did he con you and so many others? What is his business dealings? Who are his associates. This will protect us more," one user urged. "We need the back story.. Who is he to you? Spill tea!" added a user.

Another comment read, "What??!!! Please explain his MO because how does someone con you out of your car? Is he a fake mechanic????" Seeing the trolling comments, one person asked others to be easy on Jennifer. "Y'all take it easy on J. We have all been scammed by a no good nicca before!! I hope you get your car back girl. Life has some tough lessons for us to learn," the person wrote.