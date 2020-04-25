 
 

Madison Beer Logs Off TikTok After Its Negativity's 'Draining' Her

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hurts Like Hell' singer announces that she is taking a break from the app for an indefinite period of time because she's 'tired' of people's 'horrible behavior.'

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer is staying away from TikTok because she can't bear to deal with so much hate on it. The 21-year-old singer, who has been an active user of the video-sharing platform, has announced that she's logging off from the app for indefinite period of time after seeing so much negativity on it.

"this might b my last tik tok for a bit my loves. the energy on this app is draining me :( so much hate and negativity. it's all i see these days," she wrote in the comments on the app. The former YouTube sensation said that the hate wasn't only directed at her, but also other users. "i'm not even just speaking about myself. every video if ANYONE i see, the comments are all mean. all the time. it breaks my heart," she shared.

The "Hurts Like Hell" songstress went on detailing her horrible experience with the app, "i'm tired of see a girl dance on my fyp, only to go to the comments and see people making fun of her body or somethin. it hurts me. so much."

That being said, she expressed her hope to see more positive energy on the social media platform. "i jus want this app to change and i want people to realize how much their words can impact others. i know it won't. but i can hope," she mused. She concluded with a message to other users, "it's just not okay guys. i loved tik tok and wanna stay in here but... this horrible behavior should've never been normalized."

Madison is one of many celebrities who have been using the application to kill their time while in coronavirus quarantine. Justin Bieber and Lizzo are among them who have entertained fans with their fun videos.

Recently, the Canadian pop superstar posted a video of him mouthing along to a fanchant set to BTS' (Bangtan Boys) "Spring Day", admitting, "... officially lost my mind."

