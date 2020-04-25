2 Chainz Backtracks on Atlanta Restaurant Reopening Plans After Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Birthday Song' rapper and his business partner Snoop Dillard change their mind about reopening their joints Escobar Restaurant and Tapas for dine-in service despite Georgia Governor lifting the restrictions.

AceShowbiz - 2 Chainz is not reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service after receiving backlash. After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the controversial decision to allow non-essential businesses to open, the rapper and his business partner Snoop Dillard planned to get their joints Escobar Restaurant and Tapas back to full service starting on Monday, April 27.

They, however, have had a change of heart after their plans was met with criticism considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Snoop tells TMZ, "After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service."

The "No Lie" hitmaker has also told local news outlet CBS 46 that the initial reports of his restaurant reopening were not accurate. He went on clarifying that he has no current plans for a reopening at this time.

Previously, it was reported that Snoop and his business partner planned to bring back 65% of restaurant staff, 80 people, and the hope was to have everyone back at work eventually. They reportedly would maintain safety precautions by having their staff's temperatures checked when they clock in, using gloves, masks for the cooks and single-use paper menus.

Following the reports of their plans for restaurant reopening, Internet users shared their two cents on social media, with many against the rapper's decision. "Very disappointed in @2chainz. So Escobar, 2 Chainz's restaurant is going to open on Monday and I quote 'They also plan to have a Djs on weekends,' " one person tweeted. "Why the hell is he putting his staff and the community at risk like this?? How trash is this."

Another commented, "Hard to believe people saying they care about the people's health but going against what has kept the people safe which is social distancing and staying home." Someone else slammed him, "Wrong move bra! Man, what are you thinking why did you make this decision? $ ain't that important."