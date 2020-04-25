Lizzo Fighting Makeup Addiction During Lockdown

WENN Celebrity

The 'Juice' hitmaker reveals she gets addicted to her glamorous image and finds it hard to go makeup-free while being cooped up at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lizzo can't get used to her makeup-free look while in lockdown, admitting she "got addicted" to her glamorous image.

The "Juice" singer has been obeying stay-at-home orders by remaining indoors and as she lounges in her house in casual garb, the star has realised she no longer feels comfortable and confident without her hair and makeup team on hand.

"I think I've been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up," she muses to People magazine. "I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn't in makeup and I remember being like, 'Yo why am I so ugly to myself right now?' "

"It's because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy b**ch, I can go days without makeup!"

Lizzo has been actively dressing down and going makeup free during self-isolation, sharing images of her natural gorgeous self with fans on Instagram, and she is encouraged by other stars who are also posting raw images of themselves online.

"I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off," she says. "My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden."

"What's been really cool is seeing all of these people who are in glam every single day, not in glam every single day (sic). I think that's f**king sick!"