'Chernobyl Diaries' Star Dimitri Diatchenko Found Dead at His Home

The 52-year-old actor has been found lifeless by police officers who carry out a wellness check at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida only a couple of weeks after his birthday.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Chernobyl Diaries" star Dimitri Diatchenko has died unexpectedly at the age of 52.

The actor's concerned relatives contacted police in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and asked officers to carry out a wellness check after failing to hear back from their family member, who had just celebrated his birthday on April 11, 2020.

Cops found Diatchenko unresponsive at his home, where he is thought to have died either late on Monday night or early on Tuesday.

His cause of death is currently under investigation by the local medical examiner, but according to TMZ, there were no signs of foul play and there is no reason to believe it was coronavirus-related.

The San Francisco, California native scored his big screen debut in Ridley Scott's "G.I. Jane" back in 1997, and went on to land TV roles in series like "Timecop", "Walker", "Texas Ranger", "Alias", "Criminal Minds", and "Burn Notice".

Diatchenko's other acting credits included "Sons of Anarchy", "How I Met Your Mother", and "2 Broke Girls", but he will perhaps be best remembered for playing tour guide Yuri in 2012 disaster movie "Chernobyl Diaries".

He also appeared in films such as "Get Smart" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

