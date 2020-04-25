 
 

Kaia Gerber Gives Herself DIY Tattoo as She Craves to Get New Body Ink During Lockdown

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford claims to giving herself a 'stick and poke' in an effort to satisfy her tattoo craving during the coronavirus lockdown.

  Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Kaia Gerber has given herself a "stick and poke" to quell her need for a new tattoo while in isolation.

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber admits she loves the feeling of going under the needle, so she decided to take matters into her own hands to satisfy her craving during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the shutdown of most non-essential businesses.

"I've been struggling because one of my favourite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody's been able to do that," Gerber told Glamour.com. "So in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and poke, which I do not recommend."

"I think I have a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists," she remarked. "It's not easy."

The teen beauty kept her DIY art minimalistic. "I didn't get too ambitious," Gerber shared. "I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, 'Alright, I got a tattoo this month, I'm cool.'"

The tiny ink joins a skin art collection which includes her middle name 'Jordan' on her inner bicep, a winged angel on her ribs, and a Picasso painting tattooed onto the inside of her arm, and each piece holds fond memories for Gerber.

"It's hard to pick a favourite!" she said. "I think I was so worried I was going to regret every tattoo I got, and they all represent such an important time in my life, even if the tattoo itself doesn't have much importance. It's like they're all memories, so I don't feel like I could ever see myself regretting them."

Tattoos aren't Gerber's only style obsession - she is also desperate to head straight to her hair stylist as soon as the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

Asked what her first beauty treatment will be once the economy starts to return to normal, she replied, "I'll probably get a haircut because if anyone knows me, they know how obsessed I am with cutting my hair. It's one of my favourite things to do."

"I've been trying to hold off on taking the scissors to my own hair. So, hopefully, I'll be able to get that done..."

"I have a mullet right now, which I'm not mad at, but I do eventually have to go back into the real world," she added. "So I'm thinking we'll see how the mullet progresses throughout quarantine (sic)."

