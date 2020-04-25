 
 

Zoe Kravitz Credits Catwoman Workout for Keeping Her Sane During Lockdown

The actress who is going to play Selina Kyle in the upcoming Batman movie claims her training during the coronavirus lockdown is great for her mental health.

  Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz is continuing her Catwoman training from home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress is set to appear opposite Robert Pattinson as he makes his debut as the Caped Crusader in "The Batman", and Zoe told Vanity Fair she's managing to maintain her Catwoman training from home.

"It's not like the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, b*tch,' " she laughed. "The first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, Matt (Reeves), and I was like, 'We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over.' "

Zoe had been training for "four or five" months ahead of production and, after being forced to stay at home, she confessed, "I quickly decided to get my s**t together."

Her current Catwoman training consists of virtual sessions with her trainer, David Higgins, five days a week, and she gushed, "It's actually been really great because it's been giving me some kind of structure, because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend."

"I don't work out on the weekends and it gives me just, 'Oh, it's a different kind of a day.' So it's actually been really great just for my mental health."

Meanwhile, Zoe is making sure to look after herself as she enjoys some much-needed downtime during the lockdown, adding, "Food, wine and weed. It's my favourite things right now."

"So I'm definitely eating whatever the f**k I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don't have to start from scratch."

"The Batman" is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

