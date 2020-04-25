Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

WENN Celebrity

The former Hollywood close friends put their shared New York penthouse on the market for $3.14 million roughly three years after they cut ties with each other.

AceShowbiz - Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck have severed more ties after selling the New York penthouse the former friends bought together.

The Academy Award-winning actors were once the best of friends, but their relationship went sour after Casey split with Joaquin's sister Summer Phoenix in 2017.

While the pair were close, they splashed out on a multi-million dollar Manhattan loft, and although the property was initially listed via Sotheby's International Realty for $3.5 million, the stars cut $360,000 from the asking price, selling the space for a healthy $3.14 million.

The loft, according to Sotheby's, "mingles brilliant light, water views, and industrial authenticity" with "spectacular panoramic Hudson River views."

Speaking to Vanity Fair last year 2019, the "Joker" star confessed he hadn't talked to Casey "in many years," after Summer cited irreconcilable differences in her July 2017 divorce filing to end their marriage following their March 2016 separation. They share sons Indiana, 15, and 12-year-old Atticus.