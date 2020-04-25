 
 

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud
WENN
Celebrity

The former Hollywood close friends put their shared New York penthouse on the market for $3.14 million roughly three years after they cut ties with each other.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck have severed more ties after selling the New York penthouse the former friends bought together.

The Academy Award-winning actors were once the best of friends, but their relationship went sour after Casey split with Joaquin's sister Summer Phoenix in 2017.

While the pair were close, they splashed out on a multi-million dollar Manhattan loft, and although the property was initially listed via Sotheby's International Realty for $3.5 million, the stars cut $360,000 from the asking price, selling the space for a healthy $3.14 million.

The loft, according to Sotheby's, "mingles brilliant light, water views, and industrial authenticity" with "spectacular panoramic Hudson River views."

Speaking to Vanity Fair last year 2019, the "Joker" star confessed he hadn't talked to Casey "in many years," after Summer cited irreconcilable differences in her July 2017 divorce filing to end their marriage following their March 2016 separation. They share sons Indiana, 15, and 12-year-old Atticus.

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle Accuses British Tabloid of Exploiting 'Vulnerable' Father in Court Hearing

Zoe Kravitz Credits Catwoman Workout for Keeping Her Sane During Lockdown
Related Posts
Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix Eyed to Replace George Clooney as Batman after 1997 Movie Flop

Joaquin Phoenix Eyed to Replace George Clooney as Batman after 1997 Movie Flop

Joaquin Phoenix and John Legend Call for Release of Prisoners Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Joaquin Phoenix and John Legend Call for Release of Prisoners Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Joaquin Phoenix Recalls Vomiting Backstage Before TV Interview Due to Intense Anxiety

Joaquin Phoenix Recalls Vomiting Backstage Before TV Interview Due to Intense Anxiety

Joaquin Phoenix Almost Set Himself on Fire Before Checking Into Rehab

Joaquin Phoenix Almost Set Himself on Fire Before Checking Into Rehab

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis