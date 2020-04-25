'90 Day Fiance': Rose Hopes for Proposal From Reluctant Ed

TLC TV

In a clip from upcoming April 26 episode, the couple is seen having a romantic dinner at their hotel with 23-year-old Rose hoping for the night to end with Ed proposing to her.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - The upcoming episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" season 4 is poised to show a pivotal moment in Ed and Rose's relationship. In a clip from the April 26 episode, which is obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the couple is seen having a romantic dinner at their hotel with Rose hoping for the night to end with Ed proposing to her.

"I feel happy. I feel love," the 23-year-old says in confessional. "I want Ed to be a part of my life so, I wish that he proposes to me this night."

While Rose sounds so sure about their relationship, it is not the case with Ed. Speaking to TLC cameras, the 50-year-old shares, "I mean I think [I want to be with her], but I'm not 100 percent sure." He admits that the situation with Rose's sister, who asks him for money, is the one that is holding him back. It seems like Ed still has doubts regarding Rose's real intention for dating him.

"We're still exploring that, at this point," he previously said to Entertainment Tonight when asked if he still feels that Rose is dating him for his money. "At this point [in the show], I still have suspicions."

That isn't the only problem the two have to face since Rose is rumored to be actually engaged to another woman now. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed addressed this swirling rumor about Rose's supposed engagement to another woman. He admitted he has "no idea" if it's true and hadn't even heard of the rumor before, but reminded fans that they should take everything with a grain of salt.

"You know, half the stuff I read online -- not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online -- is not true," he explained. "It's people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they're just creating fake news. They don't know what's going on. I know what's going on in my heart."

While he didn't give a straight answer regarding the status of their relationship, Ed said, "I'm happy, that's all I can tell you." He went on assuring, "I'm very, very happy."