Matt Barnes Praised for Publicly Apologizing to Ex Anansa Sims

Instagram Celebrity

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matt Barnes is owning up to his mistakes. The NBA star, who has been beefing his model ex Anansa Sims, recently took to his Instagram account to publicly apologize to Anansa following their nasty breakup.

In the Thursday, April 23 video, Matt revealed that he watched a video about "owning up to your mistakes and taking responsibility for the f**kups." He went on to say, "It made me wanna really take a step back and apologize to my ex Anansa for taking our relationship--or breakup--public. We got a rocky point and I f**k them up out of emotion, out of hurt, out of anger, out of frustration and a little misunderstanding. But, it was wrong for me to do."

He added that he should've learned the first time "but there's book of this, there's no guide." Matt continued that there was moment after blowing up where he stepped back and was like, "Damn, maybe I shouldn't do that."

"I'm taking this opportunity to publicly apologize to my ex for like I said, putting our mess in public," allowing people talk s**t about her despite her being "a great partner" and "a great mom."

Although their relationship just didn't work out, Matt wished "nothing but the best." In case people wonder why he didn't privately apologize to Anansa, Matt said that he already did. "I publicly disrespected her so I needed to publicly apologize." He also promised to "grow" and to be "better."

Fans praised Matt for his video with one calling him "respectable." Someone else wrote, "Kudos to you for publicly apologizing! That's huge!" with one other adding, "That's really nice ..in the end the most important thing is the child.."

Prior to this, Anansa was granted a restraining order against her NBA champion ex as she accused him of harassment. Denying the allegations, Matt claimed that he wasn't being able to see his and Anansa's son. "Missing my Lil man.. Hopefully I'll be allowed to see you soon," so he wrote on Instagram back in March. He also said that his baby mama was using the protective order to make their upcoming child custody and a visitation court date to work in her favor.

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims broke up in January after more than a year of dating. He accused her of keeping him away from their son while she claimed he stalked and threatened her. Both vehemently denied each other's accusations.