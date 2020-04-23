T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deletes Instagram Account After Revealing 'Unhappy' Childhood

Instagram Celebrity

The 18-year-old girl recently went candid on Instagram Stories about a past event that left her feeling traumatic, sparking concerns among fans that she might have been molested as a child.

AceShowbiz - T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris has left people more concerned about her emotional state after she revealed that she had an unhappy childhood. The 18-year-old has shut down her Instagram account, just days after after she had a Q&A with her followers on the photo-sharing site.

Neither Deyjah nor her parents have given an explanation as to why she abruptly wanted to take some time off from social media. Her move comes a few days after she answered fans' questions on the photo-sharing platform.

When someone asked her, "What is one thing you would tell your younger self," Deyjah replied, "Not sound dramatic but… I'd tell her it's not her fault, anything that happened to her, it's not her fault. I'd tell her I'm sorry because I know she unhappy but I literally have no idea on how to make her happy."

She continued, "I'd tell her no matter what, though, ain't nobody else gonna hurt you they gone have to kill me to get you." She went on cryptically sharing, "I'll tell it one day. Rn isn't the time. Not in today's society, lmaooo smh."

People were automatically speculating if she was either abused or molested as a child. "It sound like she was molested or abused as a child," one said. "Somebody touched that girl. I pray it wasn't her father who seems obsessed with virginity," another speculated, while one other commented, "for starters she probably feel violated af."

A fourth commenter weighed in, "I most definitely understand I'm praying for her peace and happiness to return. She's so young." Someone else wished the best for the youngster, "Prayers!! Say what you need to say baby!! You're going be alright."