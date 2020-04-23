KeKe Palmer Shares to Kelly Rowland What She's Curious About Before Losing Virginity

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - KeKe Palmer recently joined Kelly Rowland on the latter's Instagram Live series "Coffee With Kelly". Just like any other episode of the series, the Destiny's Child singer invited her guests to talk about life as well as their sexual escapades in the bedroom.

In the Wednesday, April 22 episode, Kelly asked KeKe about what curiosities she had about intercourse before losing her virginity. "I'll be honest, and this is gonna sound so stupid to everybody that's watching but I think a lot of people have this question," KeKe said. "I didn't understand penetration because I had never had sex."

"I didn't understand that penises got hard 'cause I never seen one. So, before sex, I just kept wondering, how do people have sex? The penis is just flat," he admitted while laughing.

Prior to this, Kelly and La La Anthony discussed different sex positions with the "Power" actress saying, "Missionary is and can be boring as hell. If you only do missionary then I'm going to consider you a very lazy person."

Later in the episode, Gabrielle Union joined in. That prompted La La to spill the tea of Gabrielle's sexual life with husband Dwyane Wade as she said that the "L.A.'s Finest" star was "doing backflips in the bedroom."

That was not the only time they talked about sex. In another episode, Kelly, who seemed to be intoxicated, talked to La La about her favorite sex toys. Some people liked the concept though, as one gushed, "This is so cute! It's hard to find genuine friends in the entertainment industry." Another fan wrote, "Love Kelly's honesty ! And womanness," while someone else added, "I love this ctfuuuuuuuuuu I am screaming."