Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star was taking the pooch named Stella for a walk at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles when it mauled the other dog, causing a large gash on its neck.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Henry Golding's foster dog has apparently caused him a trouble. The pit bull named Stella mauled another dog during a walk with the actor at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles last week, according to a report by TMZ.

The pit bull and the other dog, which was smaller than Stella, were running around in the park when Stella attacked the smaller dog. It reportedly picked up the other dog by the neck, causing a large gash that required several hours of treatment at an animal hospital. The injured pooch got 6 stitches, but will survive.

According to the site, the owner of the smaller dog reported the incident to a police officer who was at the park, but the cops told her that there's nothing they could do and that the incident needed to be resolved between the two parties. It appeared that Henry was not completely at fault in the incident, since his dog was on a leash, while the smaller dog wasn't wearing one.

A source says the Nick Young of the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie adaptation gave the other dog's owner his email address and they have been in communication. The 33-year-old hunk has reportedly offered to pay the medical bills.

It's unclear why Henry took the foster dog to Pan Pacific Park amid the coronavirus lockdown. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the park's official website states that the recreation center is closed in accordance with mandatory citywide park closure for all parks and beaches related to city's Safer at Home directives.

Henry picked up Stella earlier this month after a meet-up with Olivia Munn. The "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress, who is a longtime animal adoption advocate, helped connect the "Last Christmas" star with multiple organizations to find him the perfect dog. On Tuesday, April 21, the Malaysia-born star and his wife Liv Lo were spotted walking the dog around their L.A. neighborhood.