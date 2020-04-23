 
 

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert
WENN/Joseph Marzullo
Music

Together with Broadway star Shoshana Bean, the musical duo will team up for the online fundraiser that benefits the staff and musicians at the New York venue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Broadway star Shoshana Bean will join composer Jason Robert Brown for a virtual concert to benefit the staff and musicians at New York venue SubCulture.

Grande previously worked with Brown on her Broadway debut, "13", and he's thrilled to have her on board for the online fundraiser, which will take place from 8 P.M. EST on Monday, April 27, on SubCulture's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SubCultureNewYork/) and Brown's Vimeo channel (https://vimeo.com/409897526?utm_campaign).

Brown says, "I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are. All of us in our homes, making music however and whenever we can, with an amazing team to help pull it all together, and two of the greatest singers on the planet Earth: the patron saint of the SubCulture Residency, Shoshana Bean, and Grammy-winner, icon and total theater nerd Ariana Grande."

"We've put together a show about what we've lost, what we've discovered and what we’re grateful for, and I can't wait to share it with you."

