Slipknot's Corey Taylor to Get Into Food Truck Business Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over
The rock band frontman claims that he and wife Alicia Taylor originally planned to have their meals on wheels venture up and running in April, but forced to reschedule due to the stay-at-home guidelines.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Slipknot rocker Corey Taylor and his wife will be launching a food truck enterprise when the coronavirus lockdown is over.

In a new video interview with Rock Feed, the singer reveals he and dancer Alicia Taylor were hoping to have their vegetarian meals on wheels venture up and running this month, but stay-at-home guidelines have forced the pair to reschedule.

"It was basically a taco food truck," he says. "We can't say vegan 'cause there will be some dairy in there... but the main focus was flavour, not just content. When people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious."

The couple has really noticed the benefits of a meat-free diet after going "plant-based in August/September", with Corey explaining, "My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points... It was pretty rad."

His wife adds, "We don't wanna be super annoying about it, 'cause that can turn a lot of people off. It was just kind of a choice we made for us."

Corey and Alicia, the rocker's third wife, wed in October (19).

