will.i.am Sends 750 Underprivileged Kids to College via Charity Foundation

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from talking about the work of his i.am.angel Foundation, the Black Eyed Peas member has also reflected on how coronavirus will dramatically change the world once lockdown is lifted.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am is helping 750 underprivileged kids through college in association with his i.am.angel Foundation.

The non-profit aims to help provide financial support and opportunities for young people to go to university, and he told Britain's The Sun newspaper he considers those involved in the initiative to be like family.

"I send those kids to college and connect them with my network of folks and see what they can accomplish in life," he explained. "I think my choice of family and responsibility is I’ll serve 750 kids this year."

The "I Gotta Feeling" hitmaker continued, "Last year (19) was a really proud year for us, we sent kids to Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, and these are like Ivy League, amazing schools and the kids come from the ghetto that I come from."

"I think the work that I do and where I choose to focus, I still have responsibilities and I still have love and joy and fulfilment," he added of his philanthropic efforts.

The musician went on to reflect on the impact the coronavirus will have on the world, and confessed he believes "everything is gonna change dramatically" once lockdown is lifted.

"The world will not be the way it used to be," he insisted. "Everybody has their aspirations that are not the same and my aspirations are unique. What I think is valuable is what I can do to impact people on a productive and optimistic level."

The star, real name William Adams, affirmed, "I wanna contribute to a lot of different people and culture and society."