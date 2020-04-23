Slim Thug Announces He's Now Coronavirus-Free

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to his Instagram account, the Houston-bred rapper reveals that he has beaten the novel COVID-19 after he announced that he contracted the virus last month.

AceShowbiz - Slim Thug celebrated 4/20 in a different way. The Houston-bred rapper had a blast on Monday, April 20 but for an entirely different reason. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Slim revealed that he had beaten Coronavirus after contracting the virus last month.

He shared a picture of his "test result on 04/20/2020" which stated that his "COVID-19 RNA (SARS-COV-2), QL, RRT-PCR, RESPIRATORY SPECIMEN" tested "Negative." He wrote several 100 percent and praying hands emojis in the caption.

Fellow rappers and fans were happy for him for the results. "BIG BLESSING PRAISE THE MOST HIGH!" one fan excitedly wrote in the comment section. "WE GLAD YOU GOOD NOW TEXAS LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER," one other added. Another comment read, "Praise God! I'm so happy! Been praying for you!" However, some others believed that it was a prank as one alleged, "What typa fake s**t is this."

Slim, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24 to break the news of him having Coronavirus and urge his fans and followers to take COVID-19 pandemic seriously. "As careful as I've been self-quarantining, staying home, I might have went and got something to eat or something, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy (sic)," he said in the post.

"Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive," the 39-year-old went on writing. "Y'all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they're saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever."

"I don't have a fever or nothing like that, so I feel like I'm good, but y'all better take this serious," he added. "It's real out here."